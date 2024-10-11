Each child and family collected their tins in the weeks leading up to October as part of the harvest festival at New Life Christian Church, where the Newbies & 2bies groups take place most Wednesdays term-time.

The project is run by volunteers that comprises two weekly groups based on development through play and peer support. Both groups encourage bonding, confidence and friendship, giving families more security in their parenting skills, increasing friendship and expanding their local support network.

The children's donations will go towards the Hope Project, which provides crisis food and household parcels in the Abercarn area by referral.