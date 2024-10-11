Samuel Kurtz said the UK Government inherited the fastest-growing economy in the G7, inflation at 2 per cent and an economy that saw 800 jobs created every day since 2010.

But he contrasted this with what an incoming Welsh Government would inherit, saying Wales has the lowest employment rate and highest economic inactivity in the UK.

The Conservatives’ shadow economy secretary warned Welsh workers take home less pay than their counterparts in England, Scotland or Northern Ireland.

The Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MS, raised concerns about a lack of job creation targets in Wales.

He asked: “This managed decline, how much longer are we prepared for it to go on for?

“Economic growth and wealth aren’t dirty words – they are needed to fund our schools, our hospitals and other public services that we hold dear.”

Luke Fletcher, Plaid Cymru’s shadow economy secretary, agreed – at least on the 'scattergun' approach, a claim rejected by the Welsh Government.

He welcomed the UK Government’s workers’ rights bill, expected to be published next week, as well as plans to bring forward an industrial strategy.

But, responding to the Welsh Government statement on October 8, Mr Fletcher raised concerns about 'no apparent targets' being set on improving growth in Wales.

Wales’ new economy secretary Rebecca Evans said the economy has faced major challenges from Brexit to the pandemic and years of austerity.

She said: “This has impacted growth and had far-reaching consequences for household incomes. But, despite these challenges, the overall economic environment continues to improve and we are seeing signs of growth which we must facilitate and maximise.”

Stressing that Wales’ first minister has made green growth a priority, Ms Evans pointed to significant opportunities for investment in clean energy to address climate change.

She revealed plans to raise planning application fees and increase the pipeline of planning officers in Wales, with a consultation to start in the autumn.

Ms Evans, responsible for energy and planning, vowed to ensure a pro-business, pro-worker environment that supports innovation, research and high-quality jobs.

She said floating offshore wind could transform coastal communities as she pledged to work with Great British Energy to realise the opportunity.