Axiom Manufacturing Services said the growth was expected as a year of strategic investment and client acquisitions delivers a record order book.

The contract electronics manufacturer specialises bespoke design, build, and test solutions for world-leading customers operating in the aerospace, defence and security, medical, and industrial sectors.

Axiom maintained turnover of around £55 million for a third successive year in 2023, despite pressures including costs, domestic and international political uncertainties, and ongoing global supply chain disruptions.

In the past year Axiom has made more than £1.8 million of investments in the latest surface mount technology (SMT) and green infrastructure, to enhance its advanced printed circuit board assembly manufacturing capacity and capabilities, while reducing its carbon footprint.

Chris Nye, managing director, Axiom Manufacturing Services, said: “Axiom's achievements during this period are testament to the unified efforts of our entire team. Their dedication is enabling us to build on five years of success to secure our projected record-breaking double-digit growth in 2024.

“The investments in our team and state-of-the-art facility will continue to guarantee that Axiom remains at the forefront of driving new innovations and unsurpassed levels of quality. This is the advantage loyal and new customers expect form Axiom, as we help them overcome challenges to build better.”