More than £0.5 million has been given to community groups across Torfaen to help them develop and support more people in their local areas.
The Torfaen Community Resilience Fund was set up in October 2023 to provide grants to community groups and third sector organisations to finance short and long term initiatives.
Since then 85 community activity grants and community development grants totalling £651,820 have been provided.
The Cwmbran Centre for Young People has received a £33,000 community development grant to develop an inter-generational skills share project to bring local volunteers together with young people and swap skills.
The grant also funded a new heating system for the centre.
In the summer, a variety of third sector enterprises were invited to apply for grants of up to £50,000 to development a sustainability model. The window has now closed and successful applicants notified shortly.
The Torfaen Community Resilience Fund supports the work of the council's Building Resilient Communities team, which works with community hubs and groups to identify development opportunities.
Torfaen community groups get £0.5 million from fund
