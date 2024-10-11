Llŷr Gruffydd, who chairs the climate change committee, pressed NRW officials about immediate action to address a decline in Welsh Water’s environmental performance.

Sian Williams, head of operations at NRW, accepted that Welsh Water’s performance has worsened this year following a decline in the year before too.

Ms Williams told the Senedd committee: “It’s something that concerns us as the regulators and it’s something that we’re calling on Welsh Water to respond to swiftly.”

She was alarmed by increases in pollution incidents and the number of significant incidents that have the biggest impact on nature as well as a decline in compliance with permits.

Delyth Jewell asked for details of potential prosecutions of any water companies for pollution or permit non-compliance.

Nadia De Longhi, NRW’s head of regulation and permitting, wouldn't go into detail of cases.

But she pointed to 483 enforcement cases since 2018, with about 400 resolved – mostly through warning letters or formal cautions – three prosecutions and 46 cases outstanding.

Questioned by Janet Finch-Saunders, who suggested too few people are taken to court, Ms De Longhi said NRW can currently only recover costs via prosecution.

She replied: “I think, broadly, the numbers that end up in court are the right ones. We consider very carefully which cases need to proceed to prosecution.”

Raising constituents’ concerns, Mr Gruffydd warned it feels like one rule for big players like Welsh Water but another for Joe Bloggs who is 'taken to the cleaners'.

Ms De Longhi said factors taken into consideration include the severity of the pollution incident and the intent of those involved, with decisions guided by public interest.

Pressed about claims 80 per cent of permitted discharge permits not being monitored, Ms Williams said data on the programme was probably right.

Pressed about plans to plug a £13m budget gap by 2025, with the loss of 265 posts, Ms De Longhi said NRW would refocus resources on climate change and statutory work.

She told the October 3 meeting that the consultation has closed and responses are being considered by NRW’s executive team before being brought to the board for approval.