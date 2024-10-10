Sandra Diplock, 64, from Rhymney, Caerphilly died four months after she was struck by Roger Jones, 60, at BT Motors in Nelson.

The kind-hearted victim was at the garage after giving her grandson’s friend Regan Gittings a lift there.

His car had been stolen and when recovered was taken to BT Motors on Shingrig Road in Nelson for storage.

Mr Gittings went to the garage in order to collect some of his belongings that were still inside his vehicle.

It was while they were there that Jones, who worked for RJ Auto Electrics also based at the yard, hit Mrs Diplock in a Mitsubishi Outlander.

Jason Howells, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court that she was initially taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil before later being transferred to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

She had suffered “traumatic” injuries which included a skull fracture during the incident at around 2pm on Wednesday, April 19 last year.

Jones had been on his way out for lunch when he hit Mrs Diplock.

Her condition deteriorated and she passed away on August 31, 2023.

Jones attended a voluntary police interview on Friday, October 13.

“The defendant admitted making a massive error of judgement on not seeing anyone behind him as he reversed and was totally devastated by what had happened,” Mr Howells said.

“He wished that he could turn back time and that it was him instead of Mrs Diplock.

“Fully admitting responsibility, he stated that it was a momentary lapse of concentration and that he accepted causing the death of Mrs Diplock by inconsiderate driving and that he was sincerely sorry for the pain and anguish he has caused to everyone concerned.”

In a victim impact statement read to the court by Mr Howells, her identical twin Sonia Lewis said she and her sister had enjoyed going to bingo together.

Her death, she added, was “unbearable”.

Jones, of Brooklands, Nelson admitted causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving.

Represented by David Elias KC, it was heard in mitigation that the defendant was remorseful for his actions and had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Jones was jailed for six months suspended for 12 months by Judge Vanessa Francis.

He was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and he was banned from driving for 15 months.