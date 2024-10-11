Whether you’ve been dealing with a damp problem for a while or you’re just starting to suspect something isn’t quite right, you might be wondering if you can paint over it.

To help you out, Lucy Steel, a paint & interior expert from Valspar Paint, has shared whether you can paint over damp.

Lucy also shared how to get rid of dampness if you’ve found it has started to develop in your house.

Damp can develop on walls inside your home but can you paint over it? (Image: Getty)

How to get rid of damp

Valspar Paint’s Lucy Steel said that how you fix dampness depends on what has caused the problem in the first place.

She said: “If you think there’s a problem with your exterior wall, roof or you have rising dampness, call a specialist who will help identify the cause and fix the problem.

“However, if it’s something you can tackle at home, try using white vinegar for areas of mould found on porous surfaces.

“This trick is especially useful if the damp has extended below the surface. The vinegar will penetrate to kill the mould and mildew at the root, preventing it from regrowing.”

How to get rid of mould in your home

Can you paint over damp?





If you had planned to redecorate a room but the damp is putting you off, you’ll be pleased to know that it can be painted over.

Lucy explained: “You can paint over damp, however when painting over a damp patch, you should always use a specialist paint.

“Paints designed for damp often have properties that treat the problem as well and stop it from coming back. They also let moisture escape meaning there won’t be a build-up of damp.

“So if you’ve fixed the root cause, using a specially formulated damp paint should put a stop to the problem for good. Damp stains can be difficult to paint over but specialist paints should make this job easy.”