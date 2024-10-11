Ann Marie Brixey, 79, born and raised in Pill, has lived with her husband Peter, 83, in the Tampa area of Florida for 24 years.

The couple live Citrus Hills in Citrus County, Florida, which had been designated an evacuation zone on Wednesday as the country prepared for Hurricane Milton.

Ann has described how "lucky" she and husband Peter have been in the aftermath of the hurricane, having noted that many homes in their area have been left torn apart or without power for many hours.

She said: "Where I live we were lucky although in some areas more than eight inches of rain fell, and flash floods occurred, being on high ground all we are left with is soggy gardens. The winds picked up in the early evening, and intensified throughout the night.

"The lights flickered on and off several times but fortunately we had power all night.

"Being dark it was not possible to see what was damage was likely to be happening. We were finally able to sleep in the early hours of the morning when the strong winds finally abated."

Ann and her husband Peter are keen wildlife photographers, and in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in September, the couple's garden had been regularly visited by a flock of 40 birds.

However, the day before the storm was due to hit, Ann said that the birds did not visit them, and mentioned a legend that says "Ibis birds are the last to leave an area before a storm, and the first to return".

It seems that this rang true for the couple, who confessed "it was a joy" to see the birds still waiting for food and only a few tree limbs down" upon venturing outside during the daylight on Thursday morning.

For Ann assessing any outside damage and making sure that their bird feeders were back was the primary job after reassuring friends and family that they were OK.

The couple are now determined to help those in their area whose lives have been turned upside down by the hurricane's damage, including one nearby development who have been without power since 11pm on Wednesday.

Ann said: "For Peter and me, all that remains is to clean up the debris, and help those who need it."