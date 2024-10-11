Pervert Keith Knock, 54, bought the device on Amazon before placing it at a shop in Newport, the city’s crown court was told.

One unsuspecting victim described feeling “violated and dirty” after she found out about the secret device.

Abigail Jackson, prosecuting, said: “Another woman told police she felt sickened at the thought that the defendant had obtained sexual gratification from watching a video of her.”

When the spy pen was found, footage on it captured Knock hiding it in the toilet.

“There was significant planning in this case,” Miss Jackson added.

“The defendant said he had purchased the pen on Amazon before setting it up in the toilet.”

When the police searched Knock’s home, they found he had disturbing pornography collection that included the notorious Animal Farm video.

This is the street name given to the underground pornographic film containing scenes of explicit bestiality that was smuggled into Great Britain in the late 1970s or early 1980s.

Officers also discovered 153 extreme pornographic images on his laptop of adults having sex with animals.

Also retrieved were sexual imagery involving defecation.

“This indicates the defendant’s interest in such activities,” Miss Jackson said.

There were further Google searches on his phone for “rape, canine/dog scat, necrophilia and porn showing urination and defecation”.

Knock, of Loftus Avenue, Newport admitted three counts of voyeurism and one of possessing extreme pornography.

The offences were committed in the summer of 2022.

Kirsten Murphy representing warehouse worker Knock said: “He wishes to apologise to the victims in this case and he’s truly ashamed of his actions.

“The defendant is terrified of the prospect of prison and the impact it would have on his mental health.”

His barrister added that her client had led a “solitary life” and spent much of his time watching pornography.

Judge Matthew Porter-Bryant told Knock: “Your actions have been deeply upsetting and shocking.”

However, he noted his remorse and added that he believed the defendant was capable of being rehabilitated.

Knock was jailed for 14 weeks suspended for 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work and must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must pay a £187 victim surcharge and £150 costs.