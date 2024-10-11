BRETT JONES, 51, of Coed Garw, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 15 months after pleading guilty to being in charge of a car when the alcohol level was above the limit with 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on December 11, 2023.

He must pay £365 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAMES EXALL, 39, of Graham Court, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly must pay £946 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to sending a message that was offensive/indecent/obscene or menacing on July 8.

JACK TAYLOR, 27, of Pennyfarthing Lane, Undy, Monmouthshire must pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on February 28.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW STOPGATE, 52, of Filey Road, Newport was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a a red light on the A48 SDR on March 4.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

LAURA PHILLIPS, 37, of Gainsborough Road, Cefn Golau, Tredegar must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on February 29.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

LIAM BEATTIE, 42, of Alexandra Road, Six Bells, Abertillery must pay £396 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Waun-Y-Pound Road, Ebbw Vale on March 8.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

RACHEL DAVIES, 47, of Greenwood Avenue, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 47mph in a 40mph zone on the A4810 in Newport on March 6.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

BOUADI JEAN WILFRIED GOGO, 26, of Church Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

MATTHEW DAVIES, 35, of Station Terrace, Brithdir, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 65mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on March 7.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

COLIN JOHN NIBLETT, 44, of Queens Road, New Tredegar, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding in the front seat of a car while not wearing a seat belt on Granville Street, Newport on March 6.

MARIUS VODA, 37, of Feering Street, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on High Street, Blackwood on March 6.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.