AXEL HEGARTY, 19, of Lysaght Avenue, Newport must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance on Malpas Road on September 23, 2023.

KYE SAMUELS-JOSEPH, 27, of Commercial Street, Senghenydd, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LONUT LORDACHE, 24, of Beaufort Road, Tredegar must pay £428 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for throwing down, dropping or otherwise depositing a cigarette butt on April 4.

CRAIG KNAPMAN, 34, of Beacon View, Nantyglo must pay £428 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for throwing down, dropping or otherwise depositing a cigarette butt at Lidl in Brynmawr on April 9.

CALLY SWAIN, 35, of Corporation Road, Newport was jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay compensation after pleading guilty to stealing toiletries worth £64 from Superdrug on Corporation Street on August 18.

KATY LAWRENCE, of Smith Road, Abertillery must pay £428 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for throwing down, dropping or otherwise depositing a cigarette butt at the Foundry Bridge on March 20.

SAMUEL GRIFFIN, 33, of Maes Y Dderwen, New Inn, Pontypool must pay £230 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

CURTIS PERKINS, 31, of Charles Street, Abertysswg, Caerphilly was jailed for 26 weeks suspended for 24 months and made the subject of a five-year restraining order after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Bargoed on August 4.

He will have to pay £2,500 in compensation.