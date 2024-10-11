South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Road Closure in Cwmbran

By Chloe Atkinson

Our live feed has now finished.

  • Good morning and welcome to our live blog.
  • We’ve received reports that Newport Road, Cwmbran is currently closed.
  • The Road is closed due to police incident both ways from Malthouse Lane to The Manor.
  • Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
  • Gwent Police have asked drivers to find alternative routes for travel.
  • We will bring you updates about this.

