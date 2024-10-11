LIVE: Road Closure

Our live feed has now finished.
- Good morning and welcome to our live blog.
- We’ve received reports that Newport Road, Cwmbran is currently closed.
- The Road is closed due to police incident both ways from Malthouse Lane to The Manor.
- Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
- Gwent Police have asked drivers to find alternative routes for travel.
- We will bring you updates about this.
