DANIELLA CLARK, 37, of Finches Close, Chepstow must pay £1,343 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 79mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on March 6.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAM FLOWER, 39, of Llanover Road, Blaenavon was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS BREHONY, 21, of, Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport must pay £238 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on March 9.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

DENISE HEARE, 67, of Orchid Drive, Caldicot was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RHIAN BAKER, 43, of Caerwent Road, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran must pay £283 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR in Newport on March 8.

Her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

MHAMAD HADI, 23, of Mill Race, Abercarn must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

JAMES HARRIS, 53, of Channel View, Bulwark, Chepstow must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

ANGHEL ANTON, 59, of Fallowfield Drive, Newport was banned from driving for two years for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER DIXON-SMART, 66, of Pilton Vale, Newport must pay £336 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on March 8.

His driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

MAZEN FALAH, 47, of Tudor Street, Abergavenny must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on March 9.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

BEATRICE ALIX GUSTAVE, 51, of Colenso Terrace, Georgetown, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

ELGERT PALOKA, 24, of Ternata Drive, Monmouth was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.