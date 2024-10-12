The Black Vultures, from the Gwent Valleys, released fourth single 'Can't Let You Go' for international radio airplay on September 20, and on all streaming platforms on October 4.

The single is a show of support for their ex-bassist, Mitch Casey.

The bassist left the band after his mother was diagnosed with cancer, and the single is inspired by the 'rollercoaster range of emotions' that he experienced at the time.

Huw Williams, singer and rhythm guitarist, said: "Mitch sent messages in our band chat and some of the things really resonated at that time and it felt right to get it on to paper and make a song as a show of support for Mitch and his mum, therefore 'Can't Let You Go' was born.

"Cancer affects so many people, either those who haven't made it, those who are going through it or those who have survived it - so it only felt right, to release this for anyone struggling with their physical and mental health at this time.

"This song is really powerful and personal, so we hope that people listen to the lyrics and appreciate the extra personal meaning behind the song when listening."

The band is made up of Huw Williams, singer and rhythm guitarist, Aled Owen Jones, lead guitarist, Lewis Watkins, bassist and backing vocalist, and Jason Tatton, drummer.

The band, who describe themselves as an 'energetic four-piece rock band,' will be performing at The Fork & Tune in Cwmcarn on October 25 alongside Austin Gold, Doomsday Outlaw and Sour Tusk.

The quartet also have some more gigs planned to end the year including at the Ilfracombe Rocks Festival in Ilfracombe on November 17, and at Planet Rock Radio's Planet Rockstock in Trecco Bay, Porthcawl, on November 30.