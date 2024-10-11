Gwent Police shut off Newport Road, Cwmbran this morning around 6am due to an incident involving two vehicles on Ty Coch Lane.

The road was closed both ways from Malthouse Lane to the Manor and Gwent Police requested that road users find alternative routes.

It was later reopened around 7:30am. Newport Road (Image: Google) Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on Ty Coch Lane, Cwmbran, at around 5.40am on Friday 11 October.

"Officers attended alongside the Welsh Ambulance Service and the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

"The collision involved two vehicles - a Grey Ford Focus and a lorry.

"There were no reports of any injuries.”

Traffic around the area was back to normal later in the morning.