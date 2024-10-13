Sarah Jeffery, 53, of Marshfield was walking her dog when she came across the dirt and concrete blocking the lane.

Sarah told the Argus: “I think it is just ignorant, and people realise they shouldn't do it.

"I have seen a lot of people dumping stuff lately, but it was still a shock.

“I was walking my dog and was in disbelief. I cannot believe that people are doing this lately.

“Apparently, they did it only ten minutes before I arrived. Somebody said they saw a van driving away.

“I reported it to the council straight away and it has already been cleared away.”

On October 10, in a post on Facebook, Sarah Jeffry said: “Just discovered this down Church Lane, apparently dumped here 10 minutes ago, totally blocking the road.”

Another resident commented: “Why are people using this area as their dumping ground? We need cameras and facial recognition (to) get them.”

What is the law on fly tipping?

Fly tipping is the illegal dumping of waste or bulky items on land that is not licensed to receive it.

This includes domestic waste dumped near or next to public litter bins.

The Newport City Council website calls fly-tipping ‘a serious criminal offence’ that can result in unlimited fines and/or a prison sentence.

What should you do if you discover fly tipped waste?

Fly-tipped waste can be dangerous so do not touch any waste or items that may be hazardous such as asbestos or syringes.

If you find waste take a note of what you can see, the date, time and location and report the incident to the council.

You can report fly tipping via Newport City Council's online form or by calling the contact centre on 01633 656656.

If you witness someone fly tipping do not approach the offender, instead make a note of what is dumped, the location of the offence, and take pictures (if possible and safe to do so).

How can you properly remove your waste?