Members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club were out and about capturing images of the phenomenon, which is rarely seen this far south.

Blorenge. Picture: Sarah Hopkins (Image: Submitted) Rhian Phillips spotted the Northern lights dancing over Griffithstown, while Kian Abdullah was among many photographers who travelled to Keeper's Pond, near Blaenavon, to capture some incredible pictures.

Sarah Hopkins took her pictures on the Blorenge and said: "What a display,"

Aurora Borealis as seen from near Blaenavon. Picture: Leanne Preece (Image: Submitted) Stephen Metcalfe managed to get pictures of the aurora over Llanwern, near Newport, and Jack Pitt captured the colours in the sky over Parc Celyn, Cwmbran at midnight.

Paul Joy said: "Spectacular display of the Aurora Borealis at Blaenavon on Thursday night. Really worth the effort and cold hands."

At Fox Hunter on the Blorenge. Picture: Morgan Reed (Image: Submitted) Angela Evans didn't have to travel far to see the lights - she took her pictures from her front doorstep in Aberbeeg.

Daniel Brown said: "What an amazing display of the northern lights at the Keepers Pond, Blaenavon. Was so great to see so many other photographers out there. I hope you all got some amazing shots!"

Northern Lights over Parc Celyn in Cwmbran. Picture: Jack Pitt (Image: Submitted) The auroras on Earth, which are most commonly seen over high polar latitudes but can spread south, are chiefly influenced by geomagnetic storms which originate from activity on the Sun.

The sun works on a cycle of around 11 years called the solar cycle – with peak sunspot activity on the surface of the Sun referred to as solar maximum.

Photographers at Keepers Pond, Blaenavon waiting for the light show. Picture: Daniel Brown (Image: Daniel Brown) Sunspots give the potential for Earth-directed releases of large bursts of energy, called coronal mass ejections, which can lead to aurora visibility.

Aurora Borealis as seen from near Blaenavon. Picture: Leanne Preece (Image: Submitted)

Aurora displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

As they collide, light is emitted at various wavelengths, creating colourful displays in the sky.