The Met office has said that today it will be dry for most of the remaining day with variable cloud and sunny spells and will be staying rather chilly with light winds throughout the day. The Maximum temperature high is 11 °C.

The weather will remain dry for most through the evening and overnight with clear spells. The Minimum temperature low is 8 °C.

The outlook for Saturday is significantly better, which is good news if you are heading out for the Newport Food Festival, with a dry and bright start to the day.

The Met Office says its due to turn cloudier and breezier through the afternoon. The Maximum temperature is 14 °C.

Then on Sunday, the weather is largely dry but cloudy before rain moves in overnight.

The Sunday minimum temperature low is 5 °C degrees and the maximum temperature is 10 °C - so wrap up.