The centre will provide a range of learning opportunities and resources for up to 40 children in years seven to 11, who are on the autistic spectrum and have additional learning needs.

The ASD Base at Cwmbran High School was set up 20 years ago to support young people with autism to access the mainstream curriculum.

The fully-refurbished facility now features one large and two smaller teaching rooms, a purpose-built life skills suite, a sensory room and a sensory garden - which will be completed at a later date.

Head of ASD and Hearing Impaired Base Caroline Payne said: “We are really lucky to have this new facility to be able to meet the student’s needs. It will help us develop the curriculum to include engagement in the community. We are very excited about this new phase and the opportunities it will offer.”

ASD Base student Archie Thompson said: “We are looking forward to having lots more space for activities, and being able to spend more time with friends, learning and having fun.”

The building has a new kitchen, indoor and outdoor seating area, and will be available for community hire in the evenings and weekends for events including those organised by the community, from allotment and school enhancement projects to adult learning opportunities and coffee mornings.

Services including Citizens Advice will also be based there each week.

Family liaison officer Kathryn Ayling said: “I’m so excited to share this new provision with the wider community.

"This will be a new safe space for people to come together and take part in different activities.

"Hopefully this will strengthen and develop relationships with their family and our school.”

Headteacher of Cwmbran High School Matt Sims said: “I am delighted to see this new provision at our school.

"The funding was granted to allow the school to reach out to the local community and provide a variety of classes to support local families, with the aim to forge long lasting relationships.

“The curriculum taught at the ASD base will cover all aspects of the ‘Curriculum for Wales’, with a big focus on person centred planning. This new space will help all our pupils develop in their own space and time with support from our staff, and we’ll shape the curriculum around the needs of the pupils.”