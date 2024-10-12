Jayne Bryant, cabinet secretary for housing and local government and MS for Newport West, said: “This World Homelessness Day, I think it’s really important we acknowledge the fantastic work being undertaken in our communities and highlight the importance of collaboration between local authorities, construction partners and registered social landlords to prevent and end homelessness in Wales."

To mark the day, she visited Blue Dragon Court in Cardiff and met staff to hear about their work and the support they provide to help people move on from the experience of homelessness.

The scheme provides much needed support to people over the age of 55 identified in Cardiff Council’s older person strategy.

Ms Bryant said: "It was wonderful to meet with the dedicated staff at Blue Dragon Court whose incredible efforts are contributing to our ambitions of ending all forms of homelessness in Wales."

The Welsh Government remains committed to its goal of ending homelessness and has invested almost £220m in homelessness prevention and support this year alone.