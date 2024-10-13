Zanthia, four year old, Female, Cocker Spaniel. Zanthia has come to us from a breeder. Zanthia is gentle lady who is happy to approach you to ask for a gentle fuss. She would prefer to have a kind and confident resident dog in her new home. Zanthia appears to have a potential old break in her tail which our vets will be looking more closely at. She has never lived in a home before so her adopters will need to be kind and understanding.

Zena, five year old, Female, German Shepherd. Zena is a typical GSD - inquisitive, active and intelligent. She already knows how to walk on a lead so it shouldn’t take her long to learn about house training if she needs to. Zena can be an only dog but her adopters need to understand she may need a little time to settle. She has some pulp exposure on her teeth which our vet will check when she is spayed.

Lady Grace, two year old, Female, Greyhound. Lady Grace has come to us from a breeder. She would like to live with kind resident dogs as she depends on their company for that extra bit of confidence. We would consider homing her with older dog savvy children. She has never lived in a home before so her adopters will need to be kind and understanding as she settles in and learns all about home life and new skills like house training.

Felicity, six months, Female, West Highland Terrier. Felicity is a very scared and timid girl who has been brought to us by a breeder. She is having issues settling into the kennel and trusting human intentions. She relies on her kennel mates, and would best suit a home with a resident dog to help build her confidence. Felicity has not had much experience to learn house manners, and will need guidance on house trainings and how to walk on a lead. She will need to be in a quiet and patient home.

Ruby, one year old, Female, Border Collie. Ruby has come to us as a failed sheepdog and is looking to be cherished. She is easy to handle and accepts a gentle fuss. We don't think it will take her long to come out of her shell in a kind home. She has never lived in a home before and will need help learning new skills such as housetraining and walking on a lead/harness when she is ready. Ruby can happily live with other resident dog/s.