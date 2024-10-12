Last year’s auction brought in more than £23,000, and the foundation is hoping that this year it will be bigger and better.

The auction will run from October 17 to 24 and the foundation is calling for more prize donations.

To donate a prize email helen@wyeuskfoundation.org with the following details: The name and a brief description of your lot; a relevant photograph; your name as you’d like it to be listed, or let us know if you prefer to remain anonymous; starting bid value and suggested bid increments; the actual value of the lot; any terms and conditions (like time limitations); your website and company logo, if appropriate; confirmation of your contact email address and your permission to share it with the winning bidder.