Cardiff has the cheapest broadband in the UK according to a new study.
Boradband Savvy has reported the broadband in the capital was £15 per month for 100 Mbps connection - saving residents £109.20 per year on the national average/
The study found that people stuck with the old networks, like BT Openreach, are likely to be paying up to 50 per cent more to get online for the same download speeds.
Boradband Savvy found that Wales has the cheapest broadband of any country in the UK, at £23.43 per month on average, compared to £24.11 in England, £24.16 in NI and £24.63 in Scotland.
But despite this, Bangor, St Asaph and St David's in Wales were tied for the most expensive broadband in the UK, at £26 per month - 76 per cent more than in Cardiff for the same service.
