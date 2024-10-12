She visited Cardiff-based brand and signage consultancy, Morgan Consults, on World Mental Health Day.

The firm has benefited from the Welsh Government's In-Work Support Service, which offers therapeutic support to help employed and self-employed individuals with mental or physical health conditions remain in work.

Between April 2023 and June 2024, the service supported more than 3,500 people.

Morgan Consults has implemented several initiatives, including Wellbeing in the Workplace training, mindfulness and meditation sessions, and access to counselling services.

They have also trained seven wellbeing champions and conducted a comprehensive wellbeing survey of all staff.

Ms Murphy said: "It was fantastic to visit Morgans Consult and see how they are leading the way with Wellbeing in the Workplace training sessions thanks to our In-Work Support Service.

"Employers have a responsibility to support the mental health of those who work for them and ensure it is easily available and accessible."

The minister also attended a session with Canopi, a mental health support service for NHS and social care staff.