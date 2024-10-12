Housing association Hafod announced in September it intended closing the Arthur Jenkins care home that has operated in Blaenavon for around 50 years and it had given Torfaen Borough Council the required three months notice of intended closure.

Shortly afterwards Torfaen Borough Council said it was aware of “speculative interest” from another provider and it was working with Hafod to see if the notice period could be extended while those talks continued to save residents having to move by December.

But a statement issued by the council today, Friday, October 11, confirmed Hafod will close the home, as originally planned, in early December.

The council’s cabinet member for adult services, Councillor David Daniels said: “Over the last few weeks, we have been supporting Hafod with their discussions with possible alternative providers and exploring whether the notice period could be extended safely and in a way that maintained a safe service at the home over the coming weeks.

“Unfortunately, as time has progressed, it has now become evident to both Hafod and the council that extending the notice period would have further impact on the wellbeing of residents. In light of this, Hafod have taken the decision to proceed with the closure and to not extend the notice period beyond the current date in early December.”

When he updated the full council in September Cllr Daniels said the intention of extending the notice period was to avoid the council and families having to find new accommodation for residents as other homes couldn’t keep places open until the new year if a new operator was to take over the home.

The latest statement from the council hasn’t ruled out a new operator taking it over but has only said it will consider the future of the building, which it owns, at an “appropriate time” and it would aim to support staff at risk of redundancy.

Cllr Daniels said: “While the council will need to consider the future of the building once Hafod vacate, this will be considered at an appropriate time in the future. Right now, the council’s focus remains on care and support for the residents and their families.”

Since the closure decision was announced banners have been draped around the gates of the home, and across the town, in a show of support for residents and staff and calling for it to be kept open.