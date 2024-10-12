The centre, located at Cwmbran High School, will provide a range of learning opportunities and resources for up to 40 children in years 7 to 11, who are on the autistic spectrum and have additional learning needs.

The ASD Base at Cwmbran High School was first established 20 years ago to support young people with autism to access the mainstream curriculum.

Now, the fully refurbished facility features one large and two smaller teaching rooms, a purpose-built life skills suite and a sensory room. It also features a sensory garden, but this will be completed at a later date.

Caroline Payne, head of the ASD and hearing-impaired base, said: "We are really lucky to have this new facility to be able to meet the student’s needs.

"It will help us develop the curriculum to include engagement in the community.

"We are very excited about this new phase and the opportunities it will offer."

Archie Thompson, one of the students who uses the ASD Base, said: "We are looking forward to having lots more space for activities, and being able to spend more time with friends, learning and having fun."

The building also includes a new kitchen and indoor and outdoor seating areas. It will also be available for community hire in the evenings and weekends.

This will include social events organised by the community, from allotment and school enhancement projects to adult learning opportunities and coffee mornings.

The base will also be a base for services like Citizens Advice who will be there each week to offer families financial support and advice if needed.

Family liaison officer, Kathryn Ayling, said: "I’m so excited to share this new provision with the wider community.

"This will be a new safe space for people to come together and take part in different activities.

"Hopefully this will strengthen and develop relationships with their family and our school."

Matt Sims, Cwmbran High School's headteacher, said: "I am delighted to see this new provision at our school.

"The funding was granted to allow the school to reach out to the local community and provide a variety of classes to support local families, with the aim to forge long lasting relationships."

He explained that the curriculum that will be taught at the ASD base will have a 'big focus' on person-centred planning but will also cover all aspects of the new Curriculum for Wales.

The aim, according to Mr Sims, is to help pupils develop in their own space and time, with staff providing support. He also highlighted that the curriculum will be shaped around the needs of the pupils.