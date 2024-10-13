A business case to buy a four-bedroom property was approved in March as part of a plan to provide a home for four children under the age of 16 in the council’s care.

The project, the first of three homes Monmouthshire County Council intends opening, fell behind schedule due to a lack of capacity within the council’s technical services team to assess the building for adaptation and a delay in putting in place an experience technical team from Caerphilly Borough Council to provide assistance.

It is intended to start recruitment of a residential manager in December but the delays have meant planned savings on placements haven’t been made while youngsters who would have moved in will either have to stay in their current accommodation or new arrangements will have to be made.

The council received a £1.7m grant for the project, from the regional partnership of five Gwent councils, which included £795,000 to purchase the property while it is also seeking a further £112,966 to recruit and train staff for the council’s first in-house residential workforce. A decision is expected in November and the council has said indications are “positive”.

A neighbourhood engagement event was held in June where more than 30 residents spoke with the project team and councillors and they have a contact if they have any further questions.

A home for five young people, aged 16 and older, who are leaving the council’s care in Caldicot is also due to open in November or December, with the council making use of a house it already owned.

It is in the final stages of a procurement process to appoint a not for profit provider to run the service.

A second home in Caldicot for four children is also being developed in partnership with the Pobl Housing Association, which already owns the property. It is due to open in August next year, in line with the agreed business case, and it is intended it will be staffed by the council’s in-house team.

Children’s Services are still searching for appropriate properties for one further residential children’s home, and one further post 16 supported accommodation provision, particularly in the north of the county.

It has described finding a “suitable four of rive bedroom property” in the north as “challenging” due to the factors such as cost, condition of the building, registration requirements and community facilities with the intention homes are in communities so youngsters can use public transport and walk to school, training or work.