A South Wales man is set to create the world's largest GPS drawing of a manhood on foot.

Terry Rosoman, 39, will run 75 miles across the Brecon Beacons, starting on November 1, to raise money for men's health charity, Movember.

The father-of-two will begin his route from Abergavenny railway station at 5pm, covering 10,000 feet of elevation in the 24-hour challenge. He is aiming to end back at the station at 5pm on November 2.

Mr Rosoman said: "10 years ago I was in the worst physical and mental state of my life.

"Obese, unfit and a heavy binge drinker.

"Endurance challenges helped me turn my life around.

Terry is aiming to raise money for Movember with the challengeTerry is aiming to raise money for Movember with the challenge (Image: Terry Rosoman)

"By undertaking this challenge, I hope to promote that message to those suffering that having an aim in life has the power to turn your life around."

He hopes to raise at least £5,000 for Movember, supporting its work in mental health, suicide prevention, and prostate and testicular cancer.

Mr Rosoman said: "I hope what I’m doing will not only bring a smile to people’s faces but also help start conversations about men’s health."

His route includes stops at The Bear Hotel in Brecon and The Three Tuns in Hay-on-Wye.

The avid runner adds: "Challenges give us purpose, a sense of achievement, and help us forge stronger bodies and mind in order to deal with the stresses and pressures of life."

Movember is a month-long fundraising and awareness campaign that encourages men to grow a moustache for 30 days, while receiving donations from friends, family and colleagues.