Terry Rosoman, 39, will run 75 miles across the Brecon Beacons, starting on November 1, to raise money for men's health charity, Movember.

The father-of-two will begin his route from Abergavenny railway station at 5pm, covering 10,000 feet of elevation in the 24-hour challenge. He is aiming to end back at the station at 5pm on November 2.

Mr Rosoman said: "10 years ago I was in the worst physical and mental state of my life.

"Obese, unfit and a heavy binge drinker.

"Endurance challenges helped me turn my life around.

Terry is aiming to raise money for Movember with the challenge (Image: Terry Rosoman)

"By undertaking this challenge, I hope to promote that message to those suffering that having an aim in life has the power to turn your life around."

He hopes to raise at least £5,000 for Movember, supporting its work in mental health, suicide prevention, and prostate and testicular cancer.

Mr Rosoman said: "I hope what I’m doing will not only bring a smile to people’s faces but also help start conversations about men’s health."

His route includes stops at The Bear Hotel in Brecon and The Three Tuns in Hay-on-Wye.

The avid runner adds: "Challenges give us purpose, a sense of achievement, and help us forge stronger bodies and mind in order to deal with the stresses and pressures of life."

Movember is a month-long fundraising and awareness campaign that encourages men to grow a moustache for 30 days, while receiving donations from friends, family and colleagues.