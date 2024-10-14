Sfiyah Khan from St. Julians in Newport was diagnosed with juvenile idiopathic arthritis which causes swollen joints and can restrict day-to-day life. She handed an open letter with more than 85,000 signatures to the Prime Minister at 10 Downing Street, a letter which calls for the PM to make arthritis a health priority.

Speaking of the day itself and their visit Downing Street, Sfiyah's mum Parvina said: "Today has been an amazing day and we are grateful to everyone who has given their support by signing the open letter.

Sfiyah and family handing in the letter on Thursdaym October 10, two days before World Arthritis Day. (Image: Parvina Khan) Sfiyah Khan (Image: Parvina Khan)"Sfiyah's highlight of the day was to knock on the door of 10 Downing Street and hand in the open letter."

After a long wait, Sfiyah was diagnosed with the condition which her mum said was "hugely distressing for us all as she was a young healthy and active little girl."

After her diagnosis, mum Parvina said Sfiyah had to get "steroid joint injections in her knees as her inflammation was so bad" which was devastating for her family as "there was nothing we could do to ease her pain."

Sfiyah Khan, family and chief executive of Versus Arthritis, Deborah Alsina, with other people living with arthritis (Image: Parvina Khan) 'It's time to take arthritis seriously' - Sfiyah with chief exec of Versus Arthritis, Deborah Alsina, and other people living with arthritis (Image: Parvina Khan) "As a parent, you just want your children to grow up happy and healthy," said Parvina, who added, "so we felt lost that we couldn't make Sfiyah better and take away the pain, it was a difficult time for us all."

The family has been supported by organisations such as Versus Arthritis and their Young People and Families (YPFS) service team, who have facilitated days out for young people like Sfiyah and held a range of events across the country.

The campaign amassed over 85,000 signatures (Image: Parvina Khan) They were involved in the Versus Arthritis 2024 General Election manifesto, where they shared their experiences struggling to get Sfiyah a diagnosis and support in school.

The charity has said stories like Sfiyah's illustrate why the government must strengthen care and support for the estimated 10,000 young people with arthritis.

Sfiyah has also been raising awareness of juvenile idiopathic arthritis at her school in Caerleon by educating her peers and teachers. She hopes that this will help others to understand her condition.