The summit, a key UK Government event, will see 300 industry leaders discussing investment opportunities and highlighting the UK's strengths.

First Minister Eluned Morgan is set to meet with both current and potential investors in Wales at the summit.

Wales is home to 1,480 foreign-owned companies, employing almost 175,000 people in industries such as semiconductors, fintech, cyber security, marine energy, manufacturing, and life sciences.

Recently, Wales has seen significant overseas investments.

Last month, Turkish conglomerate Eren Holdings announced a £1 billion investment, securing 300 jobs in Deeside, with support from both the UK and Welsh governments.

Earlier this month, American multinational Kellanova, producers of Kellogg’s breakfast cereals, announced a £75 million investment, creating 130 new jobs in Wrexham.

Ms Morgan said: "Inward investment plays a critical role in Wales’ economy and supporting my government’s ambitions for growth.

"The impact overseas investment has on our economy is profound, generating higher wages, better productivity, and greater investment in research and development.

"We’ve seen some really exciting international investments into Wales in recent weeks, and I want to keep those investments coming into all parts of Wales, leading to long-term growth and job creation.

"It’s vital we seize every opportunity to attract investment into Wales.

"I will be doing all I can as First Minister to meet with key industry decision-makers and promote Wales as a fantastic destination for investment."