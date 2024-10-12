PLAY Airlines is now offering direct flights between Wales and Iceland for the first time.

The first flight was celebrated with Icelandic treats for passengers, including chocolate liquorice and Aurora Borealis cake.

The inaugural flight took off a day before the Wales football game in Iceland, with all 174 seats filled.

The airline will operate flights from Cardiff to Reykjavík twice a week.

It will also provide free stopovers in Iceland for customers travelling to North America, allowing them to visit two countries in one trip.

Lee Smith, Cardiff Wales Airport’s head of business development, said: "It’s a pleasure to welcome PLAY Airlines to Wales today.

"This exciting service allows customers to enjoy direct flights between Wales and Iceland for the first time.

"PLAY’s Icelandic hub in Reykjavík also allows for people in Wales to take advantage of PLAY’s free stopovers in Iceland, before jetting off to five key cities in North America.

"We look forward to working with the team at PLAY to continue growing in Wales."

The new service is expected to boost Welsh tourism, with Icelandic residents able to visit Wales and enjoy its beaches, castles, golf courses, and shopping venues.