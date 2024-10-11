Christopher Scrivens, 37, was the leader of a crime gang operating in Ebbw Vale, Newport Crown Court was told.

The defendant used family, friends and neighbours in his enterprise.

Some would receive parcels of cannabis that were being sent to their addresses in Ebbw Vale from the US through the post.

(Image: Banksy’s the Monkey Queen portrait was also seized during the investigation. Gwent Police)

Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, said Scrivens had boasted to one of his subordinates that he was going to “flood the valleys with cannabis”.

He also had others laundering money for him, either through their bank account or looking after bags of cash.

There were seven other defendants in the case apart from Scrivens with all eight of them from Ebbw Vale.

They are Scrivens’ girlfriend Rebecca Mills, 34, of Pentwyn, Scott Hodkinson, 33, of Pennant Street, Kyle Webber, 33, of Shaw Close, Becky Williams, 41, of Bryn-Y-Gwynt, Cory Roe, 39, of Bryn-Y-Gwynt, David Jenkins, 47, of Forest Grove and Daniel Jones, 39, of Bwlch-Y-Garn Road.

Mr Griffiths said money was laundered for Scrivens to acquire elusive artist Banksy’s sculpture the Grappling Hook.

“The defendant’s ill-gotten gains were used to pay for the object,” the prosecutor told the court.

Scrivens pleaded guilty to importing cannabis and conspiracy to supply the class B drug.

His barrister Nigel Fryer said: “There is another side to him and people speak highly of him.”

Webber admitted conspiracy to supply cannabis and producing cannabis plants.

Steven Donoghue representing him asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty pleas.

Jones pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis.

His lawyer William Bebb spoke of the defendant’s “genuine remorse”.

Roe admitted conspiracy to supply cannabis and producing cannabis plants.

Andrew Taylor representing him said: “He’s had numerous challenges in his life”.

Hodkinson admitted conspiracy to supply cannabis and possession of criminal property.

His barrister Stephen Thomas said that the defendant had no previous convictions.

Hairdresser Rebecca Williams pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property after she looked after a bag containing at least £23,000.

Owen Williams for her said the mother-of-two also had no previous convictions.

Jenkins admitted money laundering and his barrister Jeffrey Jones asked for his guilty plea to be taken into account.

All offences happened between 2019 and 2021.

Judge Vanessa Francis jailed Scrivens for three years.

Webber was sentenced to a two-year community order and must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jones was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Roe was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Roe was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Hodkinson was sentenced to an 18-month community order and must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Williams was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and complete an eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jenkins was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 50 hours of unpaid work and complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Mills is due to be sentenced on October 22 and was granted bail.