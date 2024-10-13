Coaches from Rogerstone Rangers JFC, a junior football club in Newport, won around £500 after they attended a Newport County game and decided that instead of using the money to buy more booze, they were going to buy winter hats for their young players.

Gareth Bosher, head coach for the under 9's age group, said: "For a few years, I've been trying to buy the kids bobble hats and gloves to keep them warm in the winter."

Coaches at Rodney Parade (Image: @nicnacnoopixs) The coaches were invited to a day out by Oliver O'Hara to Rodney Parade to see Newport County in action and entered a raffle.

Little did they know, they would end up winning and splashing the cash at the club's shop for Rogerstone Rangers' young players.

Mr. Bosher, 42, added: "Oliver O'Hara supports and sponsors Newport County. He invited us down for a coaches day out, which was brilliant.

"He then suggested we all chuck a fiver in to win the lottery at half time.

Rodney Parade (Image: Supplied) "Basically we won first prize, which was £470. We debated what to do with the money.

"Olly suggested why don't we spend it in the club shop and buy them bobble hats.

"We bought around 36 hats that day, one for each player in our age group.

Hats from the Newport County club shop (Image: @nicnacnoopixs) "They're lovely hats which will keep them warm through the winter. We haven't quite got the gloves yet but have the hats.

"A big thank you to Olly for taking us down that day as well!

"We are just trying to make sure we take care of the kids and support their future."

Rosie Jenkins, one of the parents, described "how lovely" it was.

Handing out hats to young players (Image: Supplied) Ms. Jenkins, 37, said: "That gesture when they had won that money is illustrative of the culture at Rogerstone.

"They are completely about the kids and the wellbeing of the children.

"Although they do teach them about the technicalities of football and the skills tied to the sport, for my children, its about making friends, teambuilding and the community.

"Gareth shows how we are here for the children.

Handing out hats to young players (Image: Supplied) "It was so lovely and such a lovely surprise to see them all wearing matching hats."

Stephen Meek, another parent of one of the players, said his son Sebastian was "thrilled" with his Newport County Hat.

Mr Meek, 42, added: "It was such a lovely surprise.

"The coaches put in a lot of effort to make training enjoyable, creating a football family atmosphere that the kids really appreciate."

Handing out hats to young players (Image: Supplied) PHC Parts, the lead sponsor for Rogerstone Rangers, also sponsors Newport County and supplied Rogerstone Rangers with new kits for the players.

Oliver O'Hara, director at PHC Parts, said: "We hired a box as we wanted to invest in Newport, where our 14th branch is situated."

The 40-year-old added: "We then thought it would be great to take the Rogerstone Rangers' coaches to the Newport County game to give back.

"We were very lucky to win first prize, and took the decision to spend all of the money in the club shop to give back to Newport County.

Rogerstone Rangers players wearing the hats (Image: Rogerstone Rangers parents and coaches) "We cleared out the shop of beanie hats for all the kids, which was just shy of 40 hats."

When asked why, Mr O'Hara said they wanted to "show our gratitude to the club and the coaches so that we can give back to the community."