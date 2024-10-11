Ieva Grauda attacked Julie Gibbons with the “highly dangerous weapon” at Boswell Close in the Gaer area of Newport after the pair had fallen out.

The defendant plunged the scalpel into her victim’s bicep during the incident at around 2.35pm on the afternoon of Friday, March 29.

Although she was taken to hospital, Miss Gibbons was fortunate “not to suffer a grave injury”, prosecutor Nik Strobl said.

Newport Crown Court heard how both women were suffering serious mental health problems at the time of the assault.

The victim had the “incorrect belief” that mother-of-one Grauda was trying to harm her and had assaulted the defendant during a confrontation before she used the scalpel to cut her.

The 35-year-old, of Boswell Close, Newport pleaded guilty to wounding and possession of a bladed article in public.

Grauda was cleared of the far more serious charge of wounding with intent by a jury following a trial.

Stephen Thomas representing her said the defendant had worked as a nurse on the frontline during the Covid outbreak.

She would now “inevitably” lose that job after her conviction, he revealed.

Grauda’s barrister added: “The defendant has no previous convictions – this was completely out of character.

“She is deeply and genuinely remorseful for what she has done.

“The defendant has shown victim empathy and hopes Miss Gibbons can move on with her life.”

Grauda had served the equivalent of a 12-month prison sentence after being remanded in custody since her arrest.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Hammond, told the defendant: “It’s abundantly clear that at the time both you and the victim were suffering mental ill health.

“You have a history of an emotionally unstable personality disorder.”

He added: “You were considering the possibility of using the scalpel on yourself.

“There was a scuffle and this was an act of excessive self-defence with a highly dangerous weapon.”

Grauda was sentenced to a 21-month community order.

She must carry out 120 hours of unpaid work, complete an accredited programme and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was made the subject of a five-year restraining order not to contact the victim and she will have to pay a £114 surcharge.