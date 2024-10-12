Schools are being encouraged to challenge themselves to fundraise for the charity and they can also enter a prize draw for schools to win a visit from Steel, plus another surprise Gladiator guest.

Last year, schools across the UK raised nearly £4m which helped to support 30,000 children and young people who are facing challenges in their lives all in aid of BBC Children in Need.

Primary schools fundraising this year will also be able to join a live-streamed event on BBC Children in Need Appeal Day where they can challenge themselves, get involved and interact directly with the Gladiators, to raise money which will help to make life lighter for children.