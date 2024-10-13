At Tredegar House, visitors can help Rhubi, a Welsh pixie, find his lost hat from October 5 to November 3.

The mission involves following clues left by Rhubi himself, with each completed challenge bringing visitors closer to the beloved hat.

From October 28 to 31, the house will host a clay trinket bowl crafting session inspired by autumn leaves.

The session, priced at £4 per person, requires normal admission charges as well.

Beyond the organised activities, visitors can enjoy an autumn walk, taking in the sights of the season.

The red Boston ivy at Home Farm, the variety of fungi in the garden, and the crunching of leaves in the parkland are highlights.

For more information, visit the National Trust website.