SCARLETT LEVERRIER, 19, of Pillmawr Road, Newport must pay £168 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Chepstow Road on March 15.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

REES RODERICK BEAUMONT, 33, of Bolton Road, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Cardiff Road on March 14.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROYSTON BOOTH, 91, of Clevedon Road, Newport must pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

ROBERT GILLARD, 57, of Tenison Road, St Cadoc's, Pontypool was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS BETTS, 32, of Capel Newydd Avenue, Blaenavon must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Chepstow Road, Newport on March 15.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

TRISTAN DWAIN CHAMBERS, 36, of Eisteddfod Walk, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate on Archibald Street on March 9.

ALISON DAVIES, 48, of Hengoed Avenue, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A472 in Pontypool on March 9.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

EMMA BURR, 49, of Coed Cae, Rassau, Ebbw Vale must pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on December 28, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RHIANNON JAMES, 48, of Beaumont Close, Nantyglo must pay £358 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the A465 in Monmouthshire on March 8.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

MATTHEW GERAINT JONES, 34, of Roman Way, Caerleon, Newport must pay £218 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Henllys Way, Cwmbran on March 13.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN OWEN JONES, 52, of Carrow Road, Carrow Hill, Caerwent, Monmouthshire must pay £434 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 on March 11.

His driving record was endorsed with four penalty points.

CONNOR KELEMEN, 31, of Aberthaw Drive, Newport must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate on Lyne Road on March 9.