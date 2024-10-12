Ogi has been at the forefront of transforming Wales’ digital infrastructure for more than three years and its collaboration with eero demonstrates a continued commitment to customer experience.

Ogi’s brand marketing director Sarah Vining said: “Ogi’s mission has always been to provide world-class services that are inherently Welsh.

“Working with the team at eero, we’re not only bringing cutting-edge technology to Welsh homes but also making it more accessible for our customers, and for users all over Wales too. This partnership reflects our shared vision to make the internet more accessible to everyone.”