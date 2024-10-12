The world’s most recognisable stand-up will be on stage at the Melville Arts Centre in Abergavenny next month.
Grotto, produced by Caerwent, Monmouthshire-based Notional Theatre, will be staged on on November 16.
Grotto has now been seen across England and Scotland, from Wimbledon to Dundee and finally it is coming home to Wales, with the support of Arts Council Wales’ Night Out scheme.
It is a fierce, critically acclaimed character comedy, written and performed by Terry Victor – a jolly, white-bearded, fat man who has definitely danced like a bear in the dark side of the grotto. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas… will never be the same.
For tickets and more information go to the Melville Theatre website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here