PHC Parts, located on Caerleon Road in Newport, opened in Newport earlier this month, now the 14th branch for the supply company.

Oliver O'Hara, director of PHC Parts, said: "We stock a wide range of essential parts for plumbing, heating, and air conditioning."

PHC Parts, located on Caerleon Road in Newport (Image: Supplied) PHC Parts team (Image: PHC Parts) The store also offers delivery within 30 minutes across Newport, known as 'instant delivery,' which they have said is "when same day isn't enough."

PHC Parts is located on 61 Caerleon Road in Newport, NP19 7BW

The site was formerly the 'Kingsman Formal Hire' shop.