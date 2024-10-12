On October 10, at around 4.30pm, a man on his bike was ‘flew into the air’ when hit by two motorbikes riding on the pavement.

The two motorbikes were driving on the pavement right next to shops and cafes on Skinner Street in Newport.

Mark Seymour shared a photograph he posted on social media of the two motorbikes right before they collided with the cyclist.

The photograph shows two individuals driving motorbikes, one wearing an orange jacket going directly towards the cyclist.

In his post on Facebook, Mark said: “These two idiots (were) riding their motorbikes through the city center on the pavement, knocking this guy off his bike this afternoon.

“He is okay, just shaken. Anyone know who they are?”

Nigel, owner of Arnolds Lighting and Electricals, witnessed the incident take place while closing his shop at around 4.30pm.

“Two boys on motorbikes went onto the pavement going the wrong way. The man who was knocked over was lucky not to get injured.

“He flew up into the air. I was closing the shutters of my shop and locking it up. It looked terrible.

“I checked with a couple of people over there and they said he did get up alright, but I think it was nasty - he was shaky.

If it had been an old lady or a pushchair it would have taken them out."

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on Skinner Street, Newport, at 4.28pm on Thursday 10 October.

“Officers attended and the collision involved a black Yamaha motorbike and a pushbike. There were no reports of any injuries.

“The motorbike left the scene following the collision and travelled towards Stow Hill. Our enquiries are ongoing.”

The police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

You can contact Gwent Police via their website, calling 101, directly messaging them on Facebook or X (formerly Twitter) quoting the log 2400338089 with details.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with information.