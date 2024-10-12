Public sector payments specialist Access Paysuite, part of the Access Group, has created the Rental Arrears Index by submitting Freedom of Information requests to local authorities.

The analysis shows that local authorities providing social housing are owed on average £3.1 million per authority in rental arrears across the UK.

Wales was found to have the eighth highest level of rental arrears based on the local authorities that responded.

London came top with more than £10.1 million owed.

Alex Common, divisional director, product and engineering, Access PaySuite, said: “Social housing budgets have been squeezed significantly over recent years.

"On top of this, the cost of living crisis has caused real difficulties for many people to meet their living costs, whether they rent their property from their local authority, a housing association or a private landlord.

“For local authorities and housing associations in Wales, this creates a challenging balancing act."