The issue was highlighted by councillors discussing how funding is allocated for the maintenance of school buildings and council officers explained “reasonable adjustments” can be required to comply with the Disability Discrimination Act.

But Labour councillor for Cwmbran’s Fairwater ward, Rose Seaborne, said she was concerned Cwmbran High isn’t able to provide equal access and highlighted how during a visit to the school the committee learned the lack of a lift is having an impact on at least one pupil.

Cllr Seaborne said: “At Cwmbran High a child can’t get upstairs to the science laboratory and is having to have lessons down stairs. That doesn’t feel equal.”

John Tushingham, head of resources for the council’s education service, responded that was a “reasonable adjustment as you can’t necessarily alter the building”. He said as a result of comments from councillors the service had contacted the school and it hadn’t raised any issue.

But he said when the council considers a second phase of redevelopment it “probably will see if we can include a lift.”

Independent committee member John Cunningham, who is also a governor at the school, however said such adjustments are failing disabled people.

Mr Cunningham, who only has the use of one leg, said: “I was in a building that didn’t have access through the front door and someone said disabled people could use the back door. I said it’s not the point, disabled people are the same as everyone else and want to go through the front door.”

The council’s assessments of the suitability of school buildings include that they support effective teaching and learning, and accommodate the needs of all students, including those with disabilities.

Mr Tushingham said “reasonable adjustments” are often required in older buildings and would often be adding ramps or providing modern desks.

He said: “Older building stock is pretty much a 60s design, or earlier, when these things weren’t considered.”

Adaptations are usually made on the recommendation of an occupational therapist who works with the schools service and Mr Tushingham said there have been times the council has provided lifts and changes are often needed when children move from primary to secondary school as pupils move around the school more for lessons.

He then said adjustments can include which classrooms are used and confirmed schools have to have an equality policy and he was confident the service makes adaptations so children can attend schools.