Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that of the 57,093 crimes reported to Gwent Police from March 2023 to March 2024, 9,013 incidents were categorized as stalking or harassment, a concerning statistic that underscores the urgent need for reform.

Victim Support describes stalking as "fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repeated behaviour that makes you feel pestered and harassed."

This includes actions that occur two or more times and instil alarm, distress, or fear of potential violence.

In response to this alarming trend, the Suzy Lamplugh Trust submitted a "super-complaint" to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which prompted an investigation into the police's handling of stalking reports.

The subsequent IOPC report revealed that responses from law enforcement were often inadequate, leaving many victims "feeling let down".

Among the report's recommendations are crucial changes aimed at improving stalking investigations.

The IOPC called for chief constables to take immediate steps to enhance the quality of these investigations, revise criminal laws related to stalking, simplify stalking protection orders for police use, and foster closer collaboration between police and support services to better assist victims.

National stalking advocacy service, Paladin's chief operating officer, said: "The findings and recommendations from the police super complaint highlight the need that more training and resources are required to ensure police force areas are understanding stalking to ensure we are improving the response to victims.

"Moving forward we would like to see a commitment from all police force areas regarding their commitment to stalking victims and how all those in the CJS can work together.

"Paladin also welcome the recommendation to PCCs to review whether they have the right specialists stalking services to support victims of stalking in their areas."

A spokesperson from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) acknowledged the profound impact stalking has on victims, noting that it "consumes a victim's world" and forces them to change their daily routines, often leaving them in fear for their lives.

The CPS said it is committed to working closely with police to build comprehensive cases against perpetrators, while using protective orders to safeguard victims from repeat offenses. Stalking has a devastating impact on victims (Image: Canva) Recent statistics from the Crime Survey for England and Wales (Office for National Statistics) indicate that approximately one in seven individuals aged 16 and older has experienced stalking at least once, with women and young people particularly vulnerable to these distressing situations.

As awareness grows and more victims come forward, the call for systemic change within police forces to better address and respond to stalking incidents has never been more urgent.

The findings from the IOPC report and the ongoing efforts by advocacy organizations are steps toward ensuring the safety and support of victims of stalking.