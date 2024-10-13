Jane Rogers, the council’s social services director, said it wants them to be able to share experiences with others in a similar situation.

She said: “We have a really good group of care leavers and are trying to facilitate that peer support and trying to give these young people opportunities to come together and share experiences in a social setting.”

She was was responding to question from Councillor Rachel Buckler who asked if the council offers “mentorship” to teenagers it has cared for when they leave the service, which can be at 16.

The Conservative councillor for Devauden said: “For young people leaving a family environment it can be difficult enough to transition in the big world, is there anything in place help these children at a volatile stage?”

Head of children’s services Diane Corrister said the council now works with children on their plan for leaving care from age 14, rather than 16 as it had previously, and they have personal assistants to support them.