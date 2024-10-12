Users of the food delivery service were left wondering where their food was as the app and website began having issues at around 11am, according to DownDetector.

On the website, 80% of problems recorded related to the app while another 18% related to the website.

A further 2% of reports on DownDetector related to login.

deliveroo app going down after I’ve ordered a nice chai tea latte is exactly what I need on a Saturday afternoon 💀 — Anaïs (@anaisssssx) October 12, 2024

Deliveroo app and website down across UK

Problems with Deliveroo were recorded across the UK, including in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

With orders made, some customers took to X, formerly Twitter, to ask Deliveroo if it would be delivering their food or if they could expect a refund.

One user complained: “@Deliveroo I ordered food before the app went down. Restaurant said the food has been made but no delivery. Am I going to receive a refund for this?”

Another said: “Is it me or Deliveroo app is down? Keeps just loading and error message in history. @DeliverooHelp @Deliveroo”.

We’re currently experiencing an issue with our app and website, we’re working hard to get back up and running ASAP. Thank you for your patience. — Deliveroo (@Deliveroo) October 12, 2024

With a skull emoji, a third said: “deliveroo app going down after I’ve ordered a nice chai tea latte is exactly what I need on a Saturday afternoon”.

Another said: “@Deliveroo is your service down? I keep getting “something went wrong” in the app and cannot track my order”.

Deliveroo responds to app and website problems

Deliveroo has taken to X itself to update customers with what is going on.

It said in a post: “We’re currently experiencing an issue with our app and website, we’re working hard to get back up and running ASAP. Thank you for your patience.”

It is not clear when the problems will be resolved but Deliveroo is aware of the issues.