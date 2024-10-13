The streets were lined with lots of stalls selling a variety of food, desserts, drinks and goods.

In the early hours, the stalls were still setting up preparing for the busy day ahead.

At 11am upstairs in Newport Market, celebrity chef Cyrus Todiwala performed a live cooking demonstration.

The seats were full of people eager to find out how to make his chicken tikka (without yoghurt).

The audience was invited to sample the food after the demonstration which was followed by a performance by young musicians from Gwent.

The Mayor of Newport watched the cooking demonstration before walking through the food festival to see all the stalls.

At around noon, the streets were filled with bustling people eager to see everything on display.

A parade of musicians walked through the centre of the street to celebrate the occasion.

In short succession, a group of people dressed as vikings, committed to their characters, strided down High Street.

If you walked down Bridge Street you may have spotted people dressed in inflatable dinosaur costumes.

On the corner of High Street and Bridge Street two men appeared dressed as seagulls.

As you walked up High Street, lined with stalls from start to end, you were met with and endless sight of people.

There were bubbles in the air, bustling people, and the aroma of food wafting through the air.

The first food I tried was an berries crumble from AJ's Confectionary which had an incredibly comforting custard.

I then tried a Caribbean cuisine dish by Irie Chef, goat curry, which was delicious with the meat falling off the bone.

If you walked towards Friar's Walk you could find more stalls where I found my dessert.

I bought a variety of truffle chocolates from Delicious Delight by Gareth, who prepares each truffle by hand in a kitchen in his garden.

If you were at the festival it would have been hard for you to miss lots of people carrying spiral potatoes on sticks.

We were eager to find out where we could find them and after a long search found we found it at the top of the street near the Corn Exchange.

We decided to get the nutella potato spiral, which we were hesitant about, but didn't disappoint.

The nutella and nut drizzled potato spiral reminded us a little of the taste and texture of a churro.