A WOMAN has been ordered to pay another woman more than £3,400 in compensation after she admitted seriously assaulting her in an “unprovoked attack”.
Lisa Thomas from Pontypool pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on Karon Tunley in Cwmbran on December 18, 2021.
The defendant was handed a suspended prison sentence after Newport magistrates heard it took nearly three years to bring the matter to court.
Thomas, 43, of Lasgarn View, Varteg was also spared an immediate custodial term because she has no previous convictions and has had no reported incidents since.
She was jailed for six months suspended for 12 months with no requirements imposed.
The defendant was ordered to pay £3,433.50 in compensation.
