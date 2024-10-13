Police say they are very concerned about the wellbeing of Mark Phillips, 41, of Ely Cardiff.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), South Wales Police said: "41-year-old Mark Phillips from Ely, Cardiff, has been reported missing.

"We are very concerned for his wellbeing."

If you have any information contact South Wales Police with the reference number 2400340907.

You can contact South Wales Police using live chat, online or by calling 101.