SOUTH WALES POLICE are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of a 41-year-old man reported missing.
Police say they are very concerned about the wellbeing of Mark Phillips, 41, of Ely Cardiff.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), South Wales Police said: "41-year-old Mark Phillips from Ely, Cardiff, has been reported missing.
"We are very concerned for his wellbeing."
If you have any information contact South Wales Police with the reference number 2400340907.
You can contact South Wales Police using live chat, online or by calling 101.
#HelpUsFind | 41-year-old Mark Phillips from #Ely, #Cardiff, has been reported missing. We are very concerned for his well-being.— South Wales Police (@swpolice) October 13, 2024
Anyone who has seen Mark, or has information on his current whereabouts, is asked to contact us by one of the following means quoting 2400340907. pic.twitter.com/oqSiYHAWk0
