In a post on X (formerly Twitter), South Wales Police said: "Kelsey, 15, has been reported missing. She was last seen on Tuesday, October 8.

"Anyone who may have seen Kelsey, or who has information which will help us find her, is asked to contact us.

"Help us find Kelsey."

If you have any information contact South Wales Police with the reference number 2400335382.

You can contact South Wales Police using live chat, online or by calling 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 101.